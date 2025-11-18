Video: Scott McTominay scores fantastic bicycle kick goal vs Denmark to fuel Scotland’s 2026 World Cup hopes

Scott McTominay took it upon himself to fuel Scotland‘s 2026 World Cup hopes, scoring an unbelievable bicycle kick goal early in the game against Denmark as his country pushes for the top spot in Group C.

Only three minutes into the World Cup Qualifier at Hampden Park in Glasgow, the Napoli star sent the home crowd into a frenzy with an acrobatic finish, giving Scotland a crucial lead.

The home side arrived in this game in second place of Group C with 10 points, just one shy of leaders Denmark. Therefore, a win is all Scotland need in order to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.

If Scotland tie or lose against Denmark, they’d finish in second place in the group and would therefore have to settle with a spot in the European playoffs for the final World Cup berths.

How do the UEFA 2026 World Cup playoffs work?

The UEFA playoffs will involve 16 teams, with four tickets to the 2026 World Cup up for grabs. The participant teams in question include the 12 runners-up from the UEFA World Cup Qualifying first round groups, along with the four teams with the best 2024–25 UEFA Nations League performance who didn’t access to this round via the WC Qualifiers.

The nations will be divided into four brackets, each containing four teams, with each bracket featuring two single-leg semifinals and a single-leg final. The twelve matches will take place in March 2026. The draw to determine the four playoff paths will be held on 20 November 2025.