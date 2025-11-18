Trending topics:
world cup qualifiers

Video: Kieran Tierney, Kenny McLean score amazing goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup

Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean scored two screamers in an eventful night in Glasgow as Scotland and Denmark clashed in an unforgettable 2026 World Cup Qualifier.

By Martín O’donnell

Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney of Scotland.
© Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesScott McTominay and Kieran Tierney of Scotland.

It all started with an amazing bicycle kick goal by Scott McTominay, but Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean ended up being the heroes of the night as they sealed a dramatic win against Denmark to secure Scotland‘s spot at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Scotland had to win in order to avoid the UEFA playoffs, and that’s exactly what they did in Glasgow. In a dramatic night that soccer fans will hardly forget, Steve Clarke’s team got the job done to win Group C with 13 points, overtaking Denmark, who finished in second place with 11 points.

With this 4-2 victory, Scotland have officially secured direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Denmark, on the other hand, will have to continue their quest for a spot through the UEFA playoffs, to involve 15 other European teams in March 2026, with the draw set for November 20, 2025.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell
