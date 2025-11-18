What happens if Scotland win, tie or lose vs Denmark today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are set for their final chapter, and one of the matchup’s biggest deciders will be Scotland vs Denmark. The top spot in Group C — and a direct berth to the World Cup — is still up for grabs, and this showdown will determine it all.

Steve Clarke’s squad enters its final matchday with 10 points, the result of three wins, one draw, and one loss. Heading into this decisive round, Scotland sit in second place in the group.

On the other side, Denmark lead Group C with 11 points, having secured three wins and two draws, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament so far. The Scandinavians are dreaming of securing yet another trip to the World Cup.

What happens if Scotland beat Denmark today?

If Scotland manage to defeat Denmark at Hampden Park, they would climb to 13 points, overtake Denmark for first place in Group C, and clinch a direct berth to the upcoming World Cup.

What happens if Scotland and Denmark tie?

If the match ends in a draw, Scotland would remain in second place in the group and would have to pursue their spot in the upcoming World Cup through the European playoff route.

What happens if Scotland lose to Denmark today?

If Scotland fall at home, their second place in the group would remain unchanged, as they hold a four-point lead over Greece. This means that even if the Hellenic side wins its match, there’s no mathematical chance of catching Scotland. Therefore, a loss would see Scotland settle with a playoff spot.