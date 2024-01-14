Vinicius Jr quickly became the star of the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona after scoring two goals in the first ten minutes of the match. The Brazilian player sparked excitement among fans in Saudi Arabia when he paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 was present at the stadium to witness another edition of El Clasico and, when Vinicius scored his first goal, he performed the famous celebration of the Portuguese legend. In response, fans shouted ‘Siuuuuu’.

Moreover, throughout the match, everyone in Riyadh repeatedly chanted the name of Cristiano Ronaldo in moments filled with nostalgia because of the extraordinary years he had with Real Madrid.