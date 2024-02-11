In one of the most scandalous results of recent years in the Premier League, Arsenal scored four goals against West Ham during the first half of the match played this Sunday at Olympic Stadium in London. In the end, it was a 6-0 victory for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

William Saliba scored with a header in the 32nd minute, Bukayo Saka converted a penalty in the 41st minute, and West Ham’s downfall was confirmed with goals from Gabriel Magalhaes (44′) and Leandro Trossard (45+2′). A historic debacle in a span of just 15 minutes.

In the second half, Saka got another goal (63′) and Declan Rice scored against his former team (65′). The victory was crucial for Arsenal, placing them just two points behind Liverpool in the title race. Meanwhile, West Ham slipped to eighth place, complicating their aspirations to secure a spot in European competitions.

As a consequence of the halftime result, a surprising scene shocked millions on social media. West Ham fans couldn’t bear the humiliation against the Gunners and chose to leave the stadium early. Yes, they abandoned the Hammers.

West Ham vs Arsenal: Highlights and goals