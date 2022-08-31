Viktoria Koln and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal. This game will take place at RheinEnergieStadion in Koln. The visitors know how to play and win in this tournament, but the home team is in good form. Here is all the detailed information about this DFB Pokal game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Viktoria Koln started the Bundesliga well with one win and three draws, they are considered underdogs and their first win of the season came against Schalke 04 at home 3-1.
Bayern Munich are the big favorites to win the local german league, they also have 20 DFB Pokal titles as the only team with more than ten titles and only one of two with less than five defeats in the final of said tournament.
Viktoria Koln vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Viktoria Koln and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal on Wednesday, August 31 at RheinEnergieStadion in Koln.
Viktoria Koln vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
