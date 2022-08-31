Viktoria Koln take on Bayern at RheinEnergieStadion in Koln for the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 DFB Pokal in your country

Viktoria Koln and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal. This game will take place at RheinEnergieStadion in Koln. The visitors know how to play and win in this tournament, but the home team is in good form. Here is all the detailed information about this DFB Pokal game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Viktoria Koln started the Bundesliga well with one win and three draws, they are considered underdogs and their first win of the season came against Schalke 04 at home 3-1.

Bayern Munich are the big favorites to win the local german league, they also have 20 DFB Pokal titles as the only team with more than ten titles and only one of two with less than five defeats in the final of said tournament.

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Viktoria Koln and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal on Wednesday, August 31 at RheinEnergieStadion in Koln.

Australia: 4:46 AM September 1

Botswana: 8:46 PM

Brazil: 3:46 PM

Burundi: 8:46 PM

Cameroon: 7:46 PM

Canada: 2:46 PM

Ethiopia: 9:46 PM

Gambia: 6:46 PM

Germany: 8:46 PM

Ghana: 6:46 PM

Ireland: 7:46 PM

Kenya: 9:46 PM

Latvia: 9:46 PM

Liberia: 6:46 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:46 PM

Malawi: 8:46 PM

Mauritius: 10:46 PM

Mexico: 1:46 PM

Namibia: 8:46 PM

Nigeria: 7:46 PM

Portugal: 7:46 PM

Rwanda: 8:46 PM

South Africa: 8:46 PM

Sudan: 8:46 PM

Tanzania: 9:46 PM

Uganda: 9:46 PM

United Kingdom: 7:46 PM

United States: 2:46 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:46 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:46 PM

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Star+ , NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Das Erste, Sky Sport Mix, WOW

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Spain: Movistar+

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

United States: ESPN+