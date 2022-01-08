Atletico Madrid will visit Villarreal this Sunday, January 9 for the Matchday 20 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Atletico Madrid will visit Villarreal this Sunday, January 9 at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Estadio de la Ceramica (also known as El Madrigal) in a game valid for Matchday 20. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

Atletico Madrid was able to get out of a negative streak of four consecutive defeats, when, on Matchday 19, they beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 and then Rayo Majadahonda 5-0 in the Copa del Rey. The three points obtained against the “Franjistas” have allowed the team led by Diego Simeone to reach the qualifying zone for the UEFA Champions League. However, the 1-0 Real Sociedad against Celta de Vigo put them back in the Europa League zone, so they must win to be able to be in the UCL zone again.

On the side of the locals, they are in ninth place in the standings, 4 points behind "Aleti" in the qualifying area for the Europa League and this will undoubtedly be Villarreal's goal. Of course they will have to win so as not to be far behind, and they have an unbeatable opportunity against a direct rival such as Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Although it could be thought from the history of both that Atletico Madrid would dominate the statistics between the two teams by a wide difference, the truth is that it is not so. They are the dominators, but by very little: just 1 match above Villarreal. In 42 games, the "Aleti" have won 15, 14 the "Yellow Submarine" and 12 draws.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid in the US

The game between Villarreal (trying to enter in the Europe League) and Atletico Madrid, looking for the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League for this Matchday 20 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: surprisingly Atletico Madrid are the favorites with +170 odds, while Villarreal have +180. A tie would finish in a +215 payout.

