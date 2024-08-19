Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 1

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid square off in an exciting Matchday 1 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. If you're looking to catch all the action, here's how you can watch this game on TV or via live stream in your country.

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are set to face off in an electrifying Matchday 1 showdown to kick off the 2024/2025 La Liga season. This preview provides all the key details you need, from the match venue to your options for watching live, whether on traditional TV or through streaming services in your country.

Atletico Madrid kick off their La Liga campaign with aspirations of ending a long title drought, fueled by a refreshed squad under the legendary Diego Simeone. With their eyes set on making a significant mark both domestically and internationally, Atletico enter the new season with high expectations.

Securing a victory in their opening match is crucial for building momentum, and Atletico will be eager to start strong. However, they face a tough challenge in Villarreal, a team known for their resilience, especially at home. The Yellow Submarine also has their sights set on lofty goals this season, and claiming three points in their opener would be a strong statement of intent.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (August 20)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (August 20)

Canada: 3:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (August 20)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 20)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 20)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Villareal forward Gerard Moreno – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: DGO directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

