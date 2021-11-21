Villarreal and Manchester United clash at Estadio De La Ceramica for Matchday 5 of Group F of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 5 of 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Villarreal will host Manchester United at the Estadio De La Ceramica in Villarreal on Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 12:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group F Matchday 5 game in the US.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Interestingly, Villarreal have been the slight favorite in head-to-head duels, emerging victorious in two of their previous duels; Manchester United have celebrated a triumph only once to this day, and a great number of even four matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2021, when the Red Devils narrowly won 2-1 at home at Old Trafford in Manchester in their first Group F encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group F Matchday 5 game between Villarreal and Manchester United will be played on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Estadio De La Ceramica in Villarreal.

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Villarreal vs Manchester United for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Villarreal and Manchester United on the fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group F will be broadcast on TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Paramount+ in the United States.