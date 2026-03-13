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How many fans are attending Team USA vs Canada at 2026 WBC tonight?

Fans are flocking to Daikin Park as Team USA takes on Canada tonight at the 2026 WBC, with attendance numbers set to show just how big this high-stakes international quarterfinal has become.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

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Abraham Toro #31 of Team Canada celebrates a 7-2 victory against the Team Cuba in 2026.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesAbraham Toro #31 of Team Canada celebrates a 7-2 victory against the Team Cuba in 2026.

Daikin Park in Houston, which holds just over 41,000, is expected to be full for tonight’s Team USA vs Canada WBC quarterfinal, with high demand suggesting one of the tournament’s largest crowds so far.

Fans from both countries are expected to fill the stands, creating an electric atmosphere as the elimination game kicks off. The buzz surrounding this matchup goes beyond numbers.

With Team United States advancing under dramatic circumstances and Canada bringing a strong roster of MLB talent, including stars like Tyler O’Neill and Abraham Toro, the anticipation for tonight’s game has reached a fever pitch.

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Massive crowd expected as Team USA faces Canada

Daikin Park is expected to welcome between 40,963 to 41,000 fans for tonight’s quarterfinal. While official attendance figures haven’t been released, ticket sales indicate a full house as enthusiasts flock to witness this high-stakes clash.

Aaron Judge of Team USA reacts to end the game against Team Italy (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
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Canada’s historic run to the quarterfinals has captured the imagination of fans nationwide. After topping Pool A with an impressive win over Cuba, the team brings a lineup rich in MLB talent, including stars like Owen Caissie.

Team USA enters tonight’s game with momentum and pressure. Their path to the quarterfinals was dramatic, with an 8-6 loss to Italy forcing reliance on other results. Nevertheless, the Americans boast a deep roster of MLB stars like Aaron Judge.

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As the quarterfinal unfolds, every at-bat, pitch and defensive play will be magnified by the roar of the crowd. For Team USA, it’s a chance to prove resilience; for Canada, an opportunity to make history.

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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