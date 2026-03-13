Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube slams ‘dirty play’ after Auston Matthews injured on Gudas hit

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 6–4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, but the result was overshadowed by a concerning injury to captain Auston Matthews.

The star forward exited the game after a hit from Radko Gudas, who had already injured Sidney Crosby, a play that quickly drew strong reactions from the Toronto bench.

The incident occurred during the second period when Gudas delivered the hit that forced Matthews off the ice. Officials assessed the Anaheim blueliner a major penalty and a game misconduct, allowing the Leafs to capitalize on a lengthy power play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s a dirty play,” head coach Craig Berube said after the game, according to TSN. “The league is obviously going to look at it and see what the suspension will be, or whatever happens.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Leafs respond after Matthews injury

Berube did not have an immediate update on Matthews’ condition, noting that the team will evaluate the captain further. “He’ll be looked at tomorrow,” the coach said.

Advertisement

see also Oilers reportedly considered moving veteran defenseman Darnell Nurse before NHL trade deadline

Despite the tense moment, the Leafs responded on the scoreboard. Trailing 3–2 in the second period, Toronto scored twice during the five-minute power play and eventually pulled away to snap an eight-game skid (0-6-2).

Advertisement