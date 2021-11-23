Manchester United will visit Villarreal today at El Madrigal for a 5th round match of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage. Check out how to watch this UCL game in different parts of the world. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).
It will be the Red Devils' first game after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskaer as manager. The club officials are still looking for the best man to take charge of the team, but meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and company will play for the top of the Group F.
Both Manchester United and Villarreal have 7 points after four games, with 2 victories, one draw and one defeat. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Premier League side clinched a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.
Villarreal vs Manchester United: Time of the Game
Argentina: 2.45 PM
Australia: 4.45 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 11.45 PM
Canada: 12.45 PM (ET)
France: 6.45 PM
Germany: 6.45 PM
India: 11.15 PM
Ireland: 5.45 PM
Italy: 6.45 PM
Jamaica: 12.45 PM
Mexico: 11.45 AM
Netherlands: 6.45 PM
Nigeria: 6.45 PM
Portugal: 5.45 PM
South Africa: 7.45 PM
Spain: 6.45 PM
UK: 5.45 PM
US: 12.45 PM
Villarreal vs Manchester United: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: ESPN Sur, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Canada: DAZN
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 3, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2, RTE Player, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 254, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Mexico: TNT Go, TNT Mexico, HBO Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Grandstand
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
US: FuboTV (Free 7 Day Trial), TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, TUDN USA