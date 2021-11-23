Villarreal will host Manchester United today at El Madrigal in a match for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage. Below is all the information you need to check out when, where, and how to watch this game around the world.

It will be the Red Devils' first game after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskaer as manager. The club officials are still looking for the best man to take charge of the team, but meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and company will play for the top of the Group F.

Both Manchester United and Villarreal have 7 points after four games, with 2 victories, one draw and one defeat. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Premier League side clinched a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Time of the Game

Argentina: 2.45 PM

Australia: 4.45 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 11.45 PM

Canada: 12.45 PM (ET)

France: 6.45 PM

Germany: 6.45 PM

India: 11.15 PM

Ireland: 5.45 PM

Italy: 6.45 PM

Jamaica: 12.45 PM

Mexico: 11.45 AM

Netherlands: 6.45 PM

Nigeria: 6.45 PM

Portugal: 5.45 PM

South Africa: 7.45 PM

Spain: 6.45 PM

UK: 5.45 PM

US: 12.45 PM

Villarreal vs Manchester United: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: ESPN Sur, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 3, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2, RTE Player, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 254, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: TNT Go, TNT Mexico, HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Grandstand

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

US: FuboTV (Free 7 Day Trial), TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, TUDN USA