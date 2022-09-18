Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have a huge rivalry in LaLiga. After their match, Vinicius Jr sent a message to the rivals' racist chants by supporting his teammate Rodrygo, who scored and dance in the Colchoneros' house.

Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 LaLiga season had one of the most intense rivalries in Spain: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid. This game was very interesting for so many things, but mostly thanks to Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian did his traditional dance celebration and sent a message to the rivals' racist chants by supporting his teammate Rodrygo.

Before this matchup, the main topic everywhere was about a possible celebration by Vinicius. When the Brazilian forward scores, he goes to the nearest corner to dance in a demonstration of pure joy, but some fans are not thrilled about this move.

Koke, Atletico Madrid's midfielder, said days before their matchup that if Vinicius danced, it would create trouble in the stands. Other players like Neymar, Dani Alves or Eder Militao supported him as they established that the fans' anger was a prove of racism.

Vinicius Jr's supportive message to Rodrygo after Atletico Madrid's racist chants

Atletico Madrid's fans were severely judged after their actions before the game against Real Madrid. Some of them were caught singing racist chants against Vinicius Jr outside the Colchoneros' stadium.

"You're a monkey, Vinicius you're a monkey", chanted some supporters before the game. During the match, both Rodrygo and Vinicius silenced them after the first one scored the opener and both danced in front of the stands.

After the game, Vinicius Jr wrote in his Twitter account "Dance wherever you want, Rodrygo", supporting his teammate. After the goal, the game was briefly paused as the stadium's voiced asked the fans to stop the racist chants.