Vinicius Jr was the main protagonist in the 2-2 draw between Real Madrid and Valencia. The match was full of controversy following referee Gil Manzano’s decision to end the game seconds before a goal by Jude Bellingham that would have given the victory to his team.

The Brazilian star returned to a place where a few months ago he faced racist chants that led to a partial closure of Mestalla Stadium. On this occasion, the atmosphere was once again very tense throughout the 90 minutes.

Vinicius Jr scored both goals for Real Madrid and, in the first of them, he sent a powerful message to the stands by making the famous Black Power salute, immortalized by Tommie Smith and John Carlos during the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico.

Additionally, at the end of the match, Vini sparked a major controversy on social media with Gil Manzano following the infamous disallowed goal and Bellingham’s expulsion.

Vinicius Jr sparks big controversy with referee Gil Manzano

At the 98th minute and 40 seconds, Brahim Diaz delivered a cross into the box and Jude Bellingham delivered a header to score the 3-2 and secure the victory for Real Madrid. However, just as the ball was in the air, Gil Manzano blew the final whistle.

As a result, Vinicius Jr exploded against the referee during an interview with Real Madrid TV. “A very difficult match, playing away is always complicated, but after conceding two goals, we managed to equalize, and in the end, we haven’t won because they didn’t let us.”

Minutes later, the Brazilian player went to social media and mocked Gil Manzano’s decision with an emoji posted on his official X account. The famous laughing emoji in response to the controversy.

Finally, regarding the issue of racism, Vini posted two photographs and a message directed to the entire Valencia fanbase that has been provoking him in recent months. “The fight continues.”