Jude Bellingham couldn’t believe what had happened in the match between Real Madrid and Valencia. During injury time, Brahim Diaz crossed the ball at 98 minutes and 40 seconds.

Then, it traveled directly to the head of the English star, who headed it to secure an impressive comeback for Carlo Ancelotti’s team after being 2-0 down at Mestalla.

However, referee Gil Manzano had already blown the final whistle just as Brahim’s cross came in. Immediately, he signaled that the goal didn’t count, and the final result stood at 2-2. Controversy ensued in La Liga.

Video: Jude Bellingham explodes against referee

Jude Bellingham celebrated the goal as if it had counted, but when he realized the referee’s decision, the player didn’t hesitate to run towards him, completely furious. Seconds later, Gil Manzano showed him a red card.

Although Carlo Ancelotti denied in a press conference that Bellingham had insulted the referee, many reports suggest that the English star did cross that line. We’ll have to wait for the official report.

Minutes later, in the locker room, Jude Bellingham retweeted a message in which a Real Madrid fan pointed out that what happened in Valencia had been a scandal of historical proportions.