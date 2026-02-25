Who are PSG playing next in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League after defeating Monaco?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clinched their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 following a thrilling draw over AS Monaco at Parc des Princes in Paris. The home crowd witnessed another dramatic comeback by PSG, solidifying their position in European competition’s elite stages.

Monaco struck first, with Maghnes Akliouche finding the back of the net in the first half, leveling the aggregate score at 3-3. The match took a decisive turn when Monaco’s Mamadou Koulibaly was sent off, reducing the visitors to ten men.

Seizing the advantage, PSG equalized through a Marquinhos header before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia secured the lead with a deft finish, guaranteeing their progression. A late equalizer by Monaco’s Jordan Teze added tension to the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough to prevent PSG from advancing.

At the conclusion of the match in Paris, the scoreboard read 2-2, but it was Paris Saint-Germain who emerged victorious with an aggregate score of 5-4. Despite two red cards for Monaco, PSG secured their place in the Round of 16, steadfastly pursuing their second consecutive UEFA Champions League title.

Who will PSG face next in the Champions League?

PSG could face either Chelsea or FC Barcelona, depending on the outcome of the playoff fixtures and subsequent draw. The anticipation builds as fans eagerly await the next chapter in PSG’s Champions League journey.

Despite PSG got their ticket to the next phase of the tournament, there is uncertainty regarding their main star Ousmane Dembele, as he didn’t play today against Monaco in Paris.

Meanwhile, the supporters are waiting for the development of draw that is set to happen on Friday, as UEFA is waiting for the development of the other tournaments on Thursday, in order to show the final brackets.