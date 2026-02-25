Trending topics:
Video: Vinicius Jr celebrates Real Madrid’s second goal vs Benfica with dance after Prestianni incident

Following the controversial incident in the opening match against Benfica, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. once again celebrated with his signature dance after scoring.

By Santiago Tovar

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on.
Real Madrid possesses a vital asset in Vinicius Jr. when it comes to scoring crucial goals in the Champions League. Following his decisive goal in Portugal against Benfica, which led to an incident with Gianluca Prestianni, the Brazilian sensation once again found the net in their subsequent match in Madrid.

A notable feature of his goals: the celebratory dance in the corner, performed this time in front of his home supporters, after giving Real Madrid the lead and possibly the spot in the Round on 16.

Tweet placeholder
Developing story…

