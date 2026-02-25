Video: Vinicius Jr celebrates Real Madrid’s second goal vs Benfica with dance after Prestianni incident

Real Madrid possesses a vital asset in Vinicius Jr. when it comes to scoring crucial goals in the Champions League. Following his decisive goal in Portugal against Benfica, which led to an incident with Gianluca Prestianni, the Brazilian sensation once again found the net in their subsequent match in Madrid.
A notable feature of his goals: the celebratory dance in the corner, performed this time in front of his home supporters, after giving Real Madrid the lead and possibly the spot in the Round on 16.
Developing story…
Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.