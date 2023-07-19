After Karim Benzema left to play in Saudi Arabia, Vinicius Jr has become the next leader of Real Madrid. Though he is only 23-years old, the star from Brazil reigns the soccer world alongside names such as Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Vinicius Jr is a key piece for Carlo Ancelotti. So far, the amount of titles for the young player is extraordinary: Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. He has won it all.

However, during his successful tenure with Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr has also been involved in many controversies off the field. Now, there’s a new massive scandal on social media.

Vinicius Jr: the controversial guest list for his birthday party

Just a few days ago, Vinicius Jr celebrated his 23rd birthday and the press in Brazil leaked a very controversial list of requirements for the women invited to the party.

According to Metropoles, the girls needed to have a public Instagram profile so he could see their pictures and, in something which has been severely criticized, Vinicius’ friends were in charge of reviewing those images to approve or not the women invited.

The information also points out that Vinicius Jr strictly prohibited the women who got an invitation to use their cell phones during the party to avoid any audio or video could be leaked. When the report came out, many people qualified this “filter system” as outrageous by the player and his friends.