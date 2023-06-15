Wales vs Armenia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Wales will receive Armenia at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group D Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both Wales and Armenia have tied on both occasions so far.

Their most recent duel took place on September 1, 2001, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the World Cup 2002 Qualifiers. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Wales vs Armenia: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Armenia: 10:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Wales vs Armenia in your country

Argentina: Star+

Armenia: 1TV

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 6

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, S4C, S4C Red Button, Premier Player HD

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: Star+

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: S4C Red Button, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Viaplay UK, S4C, Viaplay Sports 2

United States: VIX+