Wales will receive Armenia at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group D Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both Wales and Armenia have tied on both occasions so far.
Their most recent duel took place on September 1, 2001, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the World Cup 2002 Qualifiers. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Wales vs Armenia: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Armenia: 10:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 8:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Wales vs Armenia in your country
Argentina: Star+
Armenia: 1TV
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 6
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, S4C, S4C Red Button, Premier Player HD
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Mexico: Star+
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go
Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: S4C Red Button, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Viaplay UK, S4C, Viaplay Sports 2
United States: VIX+