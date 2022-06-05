Today, June 5, Wales and Ukraine will square off at Cardiff City Stadium in the European World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs 2022 Final. The kickoff time for this World Cup Qualifiers soccer match, as well as information on where you can watch or live stream online free in your nation, can be found below. For instance, In the United States, it's available on FuboTV.
They had only met three times before today. Head-to-head battles between Ukraine and Wales have so far yielded a single victory for The Blue and Yellow, while the other two matches have resulted in a tie.
They last played on March 28, 2016, in an International Friendly, which concluded in a 1-0 victory for Ukraine. Because this will be a contest for the last European World Cup representative, expect an even more thrilling encounter between these two nations.
Wales vs Ukraine: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Wales: 5:00 PM
Ukraine: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
US: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM
Wales vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Botswana: DStv Now
Cameroon: DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now
Ghana: DStv Now
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, UTV, ITV 1 UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, The ITV Hub, Virgin Media Two, S4C, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go
Kenya: DStv Now
Ukraine: OLL.tv, Futbol 1, footballua.tv
Nigeria: DStv Now
Rwanda: DStv Now
South Africa: DStv Now, DStv App, SuperSport Action
Sudan: DStv Now
UK (Wales): BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, S4C, ITV 1 UK, Sky Sports Football, UTV, STV Scotland, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, The ITV Hub
US: FuboTV, SiriusXM FC, ESPN+, ESPN, ViX
Zimbabwe: DStv Now
How to watch Wales vs Ukraine anywhere
