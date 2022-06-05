Wales and Ukraine will meet today at Cardiff City Stadium in the Final of the European World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs 2022. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Today, June 5, Wales and Ukraine will square off at Cardiff City Stadium in the European World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs 2022 Final. They had only met three times before today.

They had only met three times before today. Head-to-head battles between Ukraine and Wales have so far yielded a single victory for The Blue and Yellow, while the other two matches have resulted in a tie.

They last played on March 28, 2016, in an International Friendly, which concluded in a 1-0 victory for Ukraine. Because this will be a contest for the last European World Cup representative, expect an even more thrilling encounter between these two nations.

Wales vs Ukraine: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Wales: 5:00 PM

Ukraine: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Wales vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Botswana: DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now

Ghana: DStv Now

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, UTV, ITV 1 UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, The ITV Hub, Virgin Media Two, S4C, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go

Kenya: DStv Now

Ukraine: OLL.tv, Futbol 1, footballua.tv

Nigeria: DStv Now

Rwanda: DStv Now

South Africa: DStv Now, DStv App, SuperSport Action

Sudan: DStv Now

UK (Wales): BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, S4C, ITV 1 UK, Sky Sports Football, UTV, STV Scotland, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, The ITV Hub

US: FuboTV, SiriusXM FC, ESPN+, ESPN, ViX

Zimbabwe: DStv Now

How to watch Wales vs Ukraine anywhere

