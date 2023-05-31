Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh meet in the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League. This game will take place at Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh. The home team wants to win to have more points. Here is all the detailed information about this Saudi Pro League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Al-Nassr drew a recent game against Al-Ettifaq 1-1 in what was a heavy blow for them as had they won that game they would have stolen the first spot in the standings.

Al-Fateh are in the 6th spot of the standings with 43 points, they are enjoying a small good streak from a win and a recent draw against Damac 1-1.

When will Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh be played?

Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh play for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League on Wednesday, May 31 at Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh. The home team is ready to win but the visitors don’t want to give up easily.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League, Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh on Wednesday, May 31, will be broadcast internationally by YouTube and Shahid.