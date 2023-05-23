Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab meet in the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League. This game will take place at Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh. The home team wants to steal the first spot in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Saudi Pro League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Al-Nassr are enjoying a winning streak of two wins and a draw, the most recent result being a 0-2 win against Al-Ta’ee on the road. They have 60 points and the first spot 63 points.

Al-Shabab are in the third spot of the standings with 53 points, but Al-Hilal are in the fourth spot with the same number of points. Al-Shabab lost two recent games against Al-Ettifaq 0-1 and against Al-Wehda 0-1.

When will Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab be played?

Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab play for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League on Tuesday, May 23 at Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh. This game is likely to end in a tie as both teams need points.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League, Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh on Tuesday, May 23, will be broadcast internationally by YouTube and Shahid.