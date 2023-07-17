America Mineiro will receive Colo Colo in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Colo Colo, a team on the brink of reaching the Copa Libertadores round of 16, now has a shot at redemption. Despite facing a challenging group, they entered the final Matchday with a chance to qualify by defeating Deportivo Pereira. The match ended in a draw, so it granted them a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

In the first leg of the round of 32, Colo Colo secured a victory, a seemingly favorable result. However, their opponents, America Mineiro, managed to score a late goal (2-1 was the final result), leaving the series open and creating an opportunity for a decisive second leg on America’s home.

When will America Mineiro vs Colo Colo be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between America Mineiro and Colo Colo will be played this Tuesday, July 18 at 6:00 PM (ET).

America Mineiro vs Colo Colo: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch America Mineiro vs Colo Colo in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between America Mineiro and Colo Colo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.