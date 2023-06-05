America Mineiro will host Millonarios in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This game is of vital importance in group F of the Copa Sudamericana since both teams play for specific objectives. On one side will be the leaders of the group, Millonarios, who have 10 points out of 12 possible. Of course, they want to finish first so they can go straight to the round of 16.

It will be important for the Colombians to win as Defensa y Justicia are following them closely. Their rivals will be America Mineiro, a team to which victory only serves. Any other result would leave them without a chance to even fight for second place, so they must win.

When will America Mineiro vs Millonarios be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage between America Mineiro and Millonarios at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio in Belo Horizonte, Brazil will be played this Tuesday, June 6 at 8:00 PM (ET).

America Mineiro vs Millonarios: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch America Mineiro vs Millonarios in the US

This Matchday 5 game of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage between America Mineiro and Millonarios will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.