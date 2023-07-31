Argentinos Juniors will host Fluminense in what will be the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense online free in the US on Fubo]

The Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores has begun, and from this point on, we will have a clearer picture of which teams are true contenders to win the most prestigious club tournament organized by Conmebol. Undoubtedly, this upcoming game promises to be one of the most interesting ones.

On one side, we have Argentinos Juniors, the second-placed team in Group E, just one point behind Independiente del Valle. Their opponents, Fluminense, are considered favorites to advance to the quarterfinals. However, the Argentine team should not be underestimated, as they have proven to be tough opponents throughout the competition.

When will Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Argentinos Juniors and Fluminense will be played this Tuesday, August 1 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense in the US

This first leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Argentinos Juniors and Fluminense will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.