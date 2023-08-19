Watch Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentinos Juniors will receive River Plate in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa de la Liga. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate online in the US on Paramount +]

The Copa de la Liga kicks off for one of the primary contenders, none other than River Plate, the champions of the 2023 Argentine League. Following their elimination from the Copa Libertadores, the “Millonarios” have shifted their focus to domestic competition, which undoubtedly makes them even more formidable.

Their opponents are in a comparable situation. Argentinos Juniors had been performing well in the Copa Libertadores, but they couldn’t progress to the quarterfinals. As a result, their entire focus will now be on local competitions.

When will Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 1 game of the 2023 Copa de la Liga between Argentinos Juniors and River Plate will be played this Sunday, August 20 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 Copa de la Liga between Argentinos Juniors and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional.