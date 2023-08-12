Real Madrid will visit Athletic Club this Saturday, August 12 in what will be Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 LALIGA season. In the United States, ESPN+ will broadcast this match and all the Spanish league games throughout the season.

A new LALIGA season commences, and the teams gear up for what will assuredly be a highly demanding year, each harboring distinct objectives. On this occasion, two teams that engaged in intense friendly matches during the preseason are set to face off.

Real Madrid aim to reclaim their position in the title race. Despite securing the Copa del Rey last season, their performance in other competitions was lackluster (in the Champions League, they advanced to the semifinals but were notably outclassed by Manchester City). On the other hand, Athletic Club came close to qualifying for an international cup, a feat they aspire to accomplish in the upcoming season.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Date

The match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid for the opening round of the 2023-2024 LALIGA season will be played this Saturday, August 12, at San Mames Stadium. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this match live on ESPN+.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.30 PM

CT: 2.30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023-2024 LALIGA game between Athletic Club and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.

