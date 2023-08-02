Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras meet today in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Belo Horizonte. A hot game between two favorites from the same country. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Atletico Mineiro were one of the favorite Group G along with Athletico Paranaense, they stayed with the second spot of the standings with a total of 10 points and a 3-1-2 record.

Palmeiras are one of the big favorites in the knockout stage, but during the group stage they lost a game, although in the end they won another 5 games, being the only team with that number of victories in the Group Stage.

When will Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras be played?

Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, August 2 at Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Belo Horizonte. The home team wants to do everything possible to score the first goal and take an early advantage.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday, August 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.