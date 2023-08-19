Watch Barcelona vs Cádiz FC in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barcelona will host Cádiz FC this Sunday, August 20 in what will be a game for Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 LALIGA season. In the United States, ESPN+ will broadcast this match and all the Spanish league games throughout the season.

The opening game of the reigning LALIGA champions, Barcelona, was far from their best. Despite facing ostensibly weaker opponents (Getafe, who contended with relegation last season), they were unable to break the deadlock and settled for a goalless draw. Now, they are poised to reclaim their stride in their inaugural home match.

To achieve this, they must triumph over another team that battled relegation in the 2022/2023 season. In contrast to Barcelona, Cádiz embarked on the tournament with a victory. They hold the belief that this year they can aspire to more ambitious objectives. The match against the “Cules” could serve as a litmus test of their true capabilities.

Barcelona vs Cádiz: Date

The match between Barcelona and Cádiz for the Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 LALIGA season will be played on Sunday, August 20. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this match live on ESPN+.

Barcelona vs Cádiz: Time by State in the US

ET: 1.30 PM

CT: 12.30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Barcelona vs Cádiz: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023-2024 LALIGA game between Barcelona and Cádiz will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.

