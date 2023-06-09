Boca Juniors will face Lanus in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Lanus online in the US on Fanatiz]

Boca Juniors come from a good game in which they beat Colo Colo 1-0, ensuring their qualification to the Copa Libertadores round of 16 and being very close to finishing as leaders. However, in the local tournament the results are far from being the same.

Of course, they want to continue improving their numbers and get closer to the first places, although they have a tough game ahead of them since their rivals will be Lanus, one of the teams fighting for the championship. Although they are far from the leaders River Plate, they hope to reduce the difference and for that there is nothing better than a victory at La Bombonera.

When will Boca Juniors vs Lanus be played?

The Matchday 20 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Lanus will be played at the La Bombonera this Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Lanus: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Lanus

This Matchday 20 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Lanus will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: VIX +.