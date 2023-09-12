Watch Bolivia vs Argentina for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bolivia will face off against Argentina for the Matchday 2 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Bolivia vs Argentina FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

The world champions, Argentina, aim to maintain their momentum in these qualifiers. They kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home against Ecuador, demonstrating their dominance in a challenging match.

Now, they face one of the less formidable opponents in CONMEBOL, but winning on their home turf is always a formidable task. Argentina’s main challenge lies in facing Bolivia, and even though they are considered the stronger team on paper, securing a victory in La Paz is no straightforward feat.

When will Bolivia vs Argentina be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Bolivia and Argentina will be played today, September 12 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Bolivia vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina

This Matchday 2 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Bolivia and Argentina will be broadcast on Fubo (free trial). To watch it on Fubo, users must search for the Canal Universo on the platform. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, TyC Sports Internacional, Premiere, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO.