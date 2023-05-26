Miami Heat will face Boston Celtics in what will be the Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Boston Celtics could pull off something truly historic. After starting losing 3-0, many already thought that the Massachusetts team was dead. However, they had a great reaction to win two games in a row and put the series 2-3.

The Miami Heat still have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals by just winning one more game, but they’ve already missed two chances. Never in history has a team come back from 0-3, but at the moment the Celtics are 2-3 and are known to be a strong team, so the Heat shouldn’t be overconfident.

When will Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida will take place this Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.