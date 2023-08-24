With the 2023-24 LALIGA season in full swing, Real Madrid are preparing for another challenging game on the road when they visit Celta de Vigo in the third week of the Spanish league. ESPN+ will broadcast this match and all LALIGA games in the United States.

[Watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid live on ESPN+]

Carlo Ancelotti’s men go into this game in high spirits, with two victories under their belt. Los Blancos took down Athletic Club in the opening round and beat Almería in the second matchday.

The hosts, on the other hand, have yet to pick up a victory this season. After losing to Osasuna in the first week, Celta de Vigo snatched a late draw against Real Sociedad last time out. Will they pull off a shock against the leaders?



When will Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid be played?

Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid will face each other in the third round of the 2023-2024 LALIGA season on Friday, August 25 at Balaídos. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this match live on ESPN+.



Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in the US

The game to be played between Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid on Matchday 3 of the 2023-24 LALIGA season will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

Sign up here and enjoy this and all the matches of the Spanish league season.