Watch Chivas vs Necaxa online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 3 of the 2023 Torneo Apertura will bring us an interesting game between Chivas and Necaxa, who will face each other at Estadio Akron. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this Liga MX game.

[Watch Chivas vs. Necaxa online free on Fubo]

Guadalajara got off to a great start to the Mexican league, having won their first two games. Veljko Paunović’s men beat Leon 2-1 in the opening round before taking down Atletico San Luis 3-1 last time out.

Los Rayos, meanwhile, have also avoided defeat in their first two matches but failed to win a game. Rafael Dudamel’s side held Toluca to a goalless draw on Matchday 1 and claimed a late point against Tijuana last weekend.

When will Chivas vs. Necaxa be played?

Chivas and Necaxa will face off on Thursday, July 13, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Apertura.

Chivas vs. Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 PM

CT: 10 PM

MT: 9 PM

PT: 8 PM

How to watch Chivas vs. Necaxa in the US

The game to be played between Chivas Guadalajara and Necaxa on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Apertura will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC.