Watch Club America vs Chivas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between great clubs. This confrontation is going to see Club America facing Chivas at Estadio Azteca. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Club America vs Chivas online free in the US on Fubo]

Club America are starting to find their own groove after a defeat in the opener, so they have quickly climbed in the standings to stay near the leaders. They have managed to stay five consecutive matchups without losing.

Chivas trend in the opposite direction following a magnificent commence that saw them as the best team in the league for minute. Their current form isn’t the ideal for this rivalry match considering they have lost their last two appearances in the competition.

When will Club America vs Chivas be played?

Club America will be defying Chivas on Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Saturday, September 16. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

Club America vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Chivas in the US

The game between Club America and Chivas on Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, and Univision NOW are the other options.