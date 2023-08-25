Club America will play against Club Leon in what will be the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Club Leon FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

It will stand out as one of the most intriguing clashes of Matchday 6, as the coveted 6th position, the final spot directly ensuring qualification for the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, hangs in the balance. In one corner, it will be Leon, who currently sits with 6 points.

The performance of the “Felino” squad haven’t been optimal, tallying two wins and three losses. Yet, they persistently remain in contention for the coveted quarterfinal berths. Their opponents will be America, boasting one additional point and currently occupying the pivotal 6th place. This position is of utmost importance, and the team is determined not to relinquish it easily.

When will Club America vs Club Leon be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Club America and Club Leon will be played this Saturday, August 26 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Club Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Club Leon

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Club America and Club Leon will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.