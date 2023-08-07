Club America will play against Nashville SC this Tuesday, August 8 for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 16 is steadily growing in excitement, featuring matches involving robust contenders aiming to clinch the championship in the 2023 edition of the Leagues Cup. Among these contenders are Club America, who, despite not having showcased overly convincing performances in the tournament, have managed to progress.

During the group stage, they secured a victory and a draw, and subsequently, in the round of 32, they comfortably overcame the challenge posed by the Chicago Fire. Their upcoming adversary are Nashville SC, a team that might not have been considered a top favorite initially, yet they’ve persistently advanced and are now poised to spring a surprise against the tough Club America.

When will Club America vs Nashville SC be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Club America and Nashville SC will be played this Tuesday, August 8 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Nashville SC in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Club America and Nashville SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.