Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna meet in the 2023 Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team needs to come from the bottom of the table. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna online free in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul are doing everything wrong, they lost the first three games of the 2023 Apertura against Atlas, Toluca and Tijuana. So far they are the team with the worst record in the current stage.

Santos Laguna are enjoying a good streak after drawing a game against Atlas 0-0 and before that they had won another against Puebla by 3-2.

When will Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna be played?

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna play for the 2023 Apertura on Sunday, August 20 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. Both teams need wins, but the visitors don’t want to lose their winning streak.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna in the US

This game for the 2023 Apertura, Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Sunday, August 20, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, UniMás.