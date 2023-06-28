El Salvador and Costa Rica meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup . This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The Salvadorans want to win their first game in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

El Salvador started the tournament badly with a loss against Martinique 1-2, but they were supposed to be favorites to win the first game against an underdog like Martinique who recently eliminated Puerto Rico during the qualifying rounds.

Costa Rica also lost during their debut, they couldn’t do anything to stop Panama and they lost that game 1-2. The Panamanians scored a goal in each half while the ‘Ticos’ barely scored a goal at the 90th minute.

When will El Salvador vs Costa Rica be played?

El Salvador and Costa Rica play for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Friday, June 30 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. Both teams are desperate for a win, this game could end with 4+ goals.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup , El Salvador and Costa Rica at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Friday, June 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US are UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App.