Watch FC Juarez vs Chivas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

FC Juarez will host Chivas in what will be the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch FC Juarez vs Chivas online free in the US on Fubo]

Mexican teams are resuming their domestic engagements after a lackluster showing by the majority of their squads in the Leagues Cup, where they were predominantly outperformed by MLS teams.

FC Juarez currently holds the third position in the standings with 7 points, in close proximity to the frontrunners, who coincidentally happen to be their opponents in this upcoming match – Chivas Guadalajara. This encounter promises to be one of the most captivating duels of Matchday 4, as the victors will ascend to the top of the table.

When will FC Juarez vs Chivas be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between FC Juarez and Chivas will be played this Friday, August 18 at 11:10 PM (ET).

FC Juarez vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch FC Juarez vs Chivas

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between FC Juarez and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.