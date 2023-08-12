Getafe will host Barcelona this Sunday, August 13 in what will be a game for Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 LALIGA season. In the United States, ESPN+ will broadcast this match and all the Spanish league games throughout the season.

Despite coming off a season in which they reclaimed the LALIGA championship, the expectations for a club of Barcelona’s stature extend beyond mere contention for domestic titles. Therefore, in the lead-up to the new season, they have meticulously primed themselves through a series of challenging preseason friendlies against formidable European opponents.

The goal is unequivocal: to vie for supremacy across all competitions, with particular emphasis on the Champions League. Their adversaries in this first Matchday will be Getafe, a team that endured a challenging campaign last season, narrowly avoiding relegation. In this 2023/2024, they aspire to not only secure their position but also contend for loftier achievements.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Date

The match between Getafe and Barcelona for the opening round of the 2023-2024 LALIGA season will be played on Sunday, August 13, at Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this match live on ESPN+.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.30 PM

CT: 2.30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Getafe vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023-2024 LALIGA game between Getafe and Barcelona will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.

