Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League has some intriguing matchups. This confrontation has Guatemala facing El Salvador at Estadio Mateo Flores. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Guatemala vs El Salvador online in the US on Paramount+]

Guatemala are competing for a place in the next round in League A with Curacao, Guatemala, El Salvador, El Salvador and Trinidad and Tobago. Despite they are in Group A with them, they are just playing against Panama twice, Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador.

El Salvador is another team vying to end near the top after this six-team group format, which has only four games per each competitor. The schedule in their case is completed two matches against Martinique, one against Guatemala and another one against Trinidad and Tobago.

When will Guatemala vs El Salvador be played?

Guatemala will be defying El Salvador on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, September 7. The game will be played at Estadio Mateo Flores.

Guatemala vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador in the US

The game between Guatemala and El Salvador on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.