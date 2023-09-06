Watch Panama vs Martinique online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League marks the start of this competition. This matchup has Panama facing Martinique at Estadio Universitario F.C. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Panama vs Martinique online in the US on Paramount+]

Panama are part of Group A in League A along with Curacao, Guatemala, El Salvador, Martinique and Trinidad and Tobago. However, they are only going to play against Guatemala twice, Curacao and of course their next opponent.

Martinique is another competitor in this strange six-team group format, where each competitor plays just four matches. The schedule ahead for them after this game is formed by a match opposed to Curacao and two against El Salvador.

When will Panama vs Martinique be played?

Panama will be defying Martinique on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, September 7. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario F.C.

Panama vs Martinique: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Panama vs Martinique in the US

The game between Panama and Martinique on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.