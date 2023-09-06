Paraguay vs Peru: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Qatar 2022 is part of the past as a road to another World Cup is about to get started. On Thursday, September 7, Paraguay welcome Peru to Estadio Antonio Aranda to kick off the South American qualifiers.

[Watch Paraguay vs Peru exclusively in the US on Fanatiz]

Both teams go into this game with plenty of expectations after missing out on a ticket to the last World Cup. La Albirroja will be looking to start strongly at home, but the visitors aim to head back to Lima with at least one point.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto will be under the microscope from now on, as Paraguay hired him only with one goal: to make the 2026 World Cup. Juan Reynoso, meanwhile, has the difficult task of replacing Ricardo Gareca.

Paraguay vs Peru: Kick-Off Time

How to Watch Paraguay vs Peru in your Country

* Fanatiz holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games featuring Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela in the United States. These games will be available for purchase via pay-per-view (PPV) at $29.99 per game or at a discounted rate of $49.99 for two games featuring the same team. Fans can also opt for a comprehensive package including all available games on Fanatiz for $99.99.