Hawaii will receive Oregon today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It is the perfect opportunity for the local team to secure a victory against a rival considered an underdog. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Hawaii vs Oregononline free in the US on Fubo]

The Rainbow could do nothing to avoid the first two losses of the season against Vanderbilt 28-35 and against Stanford 24-37 but they managed to break that losing streak with a recent home victory against Albany by 31-20.

The Ducks so far have a perfect record with 2-0 and are ranked No. 13 in the nation, and they are also the third best team within the Pac-12 standings. They will play a conference team on September 23 at home, the game will be against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

When will Hawaii vs Oregon be played?

Hawaii and Oregon play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season today, September 16 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The visitors are inspired after winning a home game, but the home team has a strong offensive line.

Hawaii vs Oregon: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Hawaii vs Oregon in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Hawaii and Oregon at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, September 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is P12N.