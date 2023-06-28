Independiente del Valle and Argentinos Juniors meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí. The visitors and home team already have their spot secured on the knockout stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors online free in the US on Fubo]

Independiente del Valle won three games and lost another two within Group E but that was enough for them to accumulate 9 points to play in the knockout stage. The most recent victory for them was against Corinthians 3-0 at home.

Argentinos Juniors were lethal in the group stage, they have a perfect record of three wins and two draws, one of those wins was against Independiente del Valle 1-0, and the most recent win was against Liverpool 2-1 at home.

When will Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors be played?

Independiente del Valle and Argentinos Juniors play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, June 28 at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí. Both teams don’t want to risk their top players in the last game of the group stage.

Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Independiente del Valle and Argentinos Juniors at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí on Wednesday, June 28, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT.