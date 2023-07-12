Independiente Medellin and San Lorenzo meet today in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. This game will take place at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. The home team wants to show their top form against a hungry team. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo online free in the US on Fubo]

Independiente Medellin were left out of the Copa Libertadores knockout stage after winning three games, drawing one and losing another two. They had 10 points, but Nacional had 11 points in the second spot.

San Lorenzo are in the knockout playoffs by very little since they stayed with the second spot of Group H thanks to their goal difference of +1 since they had 8 points just like Palestino.

When will Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo be played?

Independiente Medellin and San Lorenzo play for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, July 12 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. Both teams have good attack but the defense will define this game.

Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, Independiente Medellin and San Lorenzo at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín on Wednesday, July 12, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.