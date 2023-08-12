Inter Miami play against Philadelphia Union in what will be the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Lionel Messi‘s team stands resolute on their path towards the final phase of the 2023 Leagues Cup. The impact of the Argentine superstar, along with that of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, has unquestionably propelled Inter Miami into the ranks of serious title contenders, a fact substantiated by their recent results.

Ever since Messi’s inaugural match, Inter Miami has secured victories with commanding authority. However, they now confront their most formidable challenge yet since the commencement of the competition. This challenge involves facing another primary contender for the championship, the Philadelphia Union, who currently hold the third position in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

When will Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union will be played this Tuesday, August 15 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.