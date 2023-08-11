Lionel Messi has done it again. The Argentine superstar found the net for the fifth game in a row at Inter Miami, sealing the team’s 4-0 win over Charlotte FC in the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

Leo had to wait until the 86th minute to get on the scoresheet, sending the ball to the empty net after a great assist by Leonardo Campana. Earlier in the game, Messi had the chance to score the first goal of the night but let Josef Martinez take the penalty.

Robert Taylor and an own goal by Adilson Malanda extended the Herons’ advantage, paving the way for their qualification for the semifinals. Now, Messi’s Inter Miami will take on Philadelphia or Queretaro for a place in the final.

Video: Lionel Messi makes it 4-0 for Inter Miami