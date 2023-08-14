Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Leagues Cup in your country

Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will face each other this Tuesday, August 15 for the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Inter Miami remain steadfast as they advance toward the final stages of the 2023 Leagues Cup. The undeniable influence of Lionel Messi, complemented by the contributions of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, has undeniably propelled the Florida team into the echelons of serious title contenders, a reality underscored by their recent string of accomplishments.

Since Messi‘s debut match, Inter Miami have asserted their dominance by securing commanding victories. Nonetheless, they now confront their most formidable test to date in the course of this competition. This formidable challenge entails a showdown with another prominent contender for the championship, namely the Philadelphia Union, who currently occupy the third spot in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Australia: 11:00 AM (August 16)

Belgium: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Egypt: 1:00 AM (August 16)

France: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Germany: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Ghana: 11:00 PM

Greece: 2:00 AM (August 16)

India: 4:30 AM (August 16)

Indonesia: 7:00 AM (August 16)

Ireland: 12:00 AM (August 16)

Israel: 2:00 AM (August 16)

Italy: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (August 16)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (August 16)

New Zealand: 12:00 PM (August 16)

Norway: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Philippines: 7:00 AM (August 16)

Poland: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (August 16)

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM (August 16)

Spain: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Sweden: 1:00 AM (August 16)

Switzerland: 1:00 AM (August 16)

UAE: 3:00 AM (August 16)

UK: 12:00 AM (August 16)

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues, as well as this Leagues Cup game.